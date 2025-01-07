Nearly a Foot of Snow for Parts of Sussex County!

Sussex County was the winner for snowfall in Monday’s storm – with some areas receiving 7 to over 11-inches. DelDOT plows remain on the job working to clear Delaware’s roads and will continue to work into the early morning hours. New Castle County saw just a few inches of snow and DelDOT officials plan to move some of the plow operations from upstate to Sussex County to help clear the roads from the much heavier snowfall.



In Maryland the Eastern Shore also had over 9-inches of snow in some areas. According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, VA – Hurlock, Bishopville saw 9 or more inches and Delmar came in with 8-inches – those numbers were recorded just before 2 Monday afternoon. Much of Dorchester, Wicomico and Worcester Counties recorded 4-inches of snow or more.

Some additional snow fell Monday night into Tuesday morning – which was lighter and drier and with increasing winds today – will cause drifting on local roadways. If you’re on the roads today – watch for patches where snow has drifted onto the roadway – which could be very slick with the below freezing temperatures we see this morning.

Many schools will remain closed on Tuesday – you’ll find the list at the Talk of Delmarva.com