Neighbor Alerts Sleeping Resident To House Fire In Worcester Co.

A fire spread from a shed to a travel trailer on the east side of Berlin where someone was sleeping inside Thursday.

According to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office, a neighbor noticed the fire on Mary Road was spreading out of control Thursday morning and alerted the sleeping individual and other residents.

Everyone got out safely.

Members of the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company and Ocean City Fire Department extinguished the fire.

“The observation and quick actions taken by the neighbor(s) today certainly saved the life of the person who resided in the trailer, the outcome could have been terribly different had they [reporting party] not been at the right place and the right time. They should be commended for their heroic acts,” Worcester County Fire Marshal Matthew Owens said.

Investigators said the fire started in a 55-gallon drum where household trash was set on fire.