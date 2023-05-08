Neighbor Arrested After Shot Fired at Home in Dover

Image courtesy DSP

An investigation into shots fired at a home on Cathy Avenue in Dover has led to the arrest of a neighbor. Delaware State Police were called last Thursday after a homeowner reported his home was struck by gunfire. Police learned that a 13 year old boy was in his room earlier in the day when a bullet went through the wall – he was not injured. Troopers traced the trajectory of the bullet to the neighbor’s home. When they contacted 43 year old Lenell Abbott they learned he’d accidentally fired a handgun through his kitchen window. Computer checks found Abbott is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. A search warrant was executed at Abbott’s home and police seized 2 additional handguns, two boxes of ammunition, over 34 grams of crack cocaine, over 15 grams of powder cocaine and over $7500 in suspected drug proceeds.

Abbott was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief

Abbott was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $27,700 unsecured bond.