New 4-Way Stop Coming to Salisbury

A new traffic pattern is being implemented at the South Boulevard and Camden Avenue intersection in Salisbury today! This crossing is transitioning to a 4-way stop using temporary stop signs and permanent stop signs installed within two weeks. City of Salisbury officials say the lights are also being changed from flashing yellow to flashing red, indicating that all 4 directions need to come to a complete stop before proceeding forward. The installation of this project should be completed by the end of the day on Friday.

Please use caution while drivers learn this new pattern.

Should you have any questions or need clarification regarding this project, please contact Jon Wilson or Brian Duke with Salisbury Department of Infrastructure & Development at 410-548-3170.