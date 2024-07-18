New Basketball Courts and Park at Pocomoke Middle School Now Open

Following prior project delays, the new basketball courts and park at Pocomoke Middle School are now officially open, according to Worcester County Government. The basketball court and mini pitch are comprised of two basketball courts that can also be used as one basketball court and one soccer pitch. The park is recommended for children and adults and is open to the public outside of school hours and when organized programming is not taking place.

Additional Information:

Worcester County Recreation and Parks professionals contracted with Surface Solutions, Long Fence, and Musco to install new fencing, a basketball court and associated components, and a “mini pitch” with lights.

Learn more about WCRP parks and programs at https://worcesterrecandparks.org and on social media at #PlayMDsCoast.