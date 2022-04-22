New Bay Bridge Planning Moves Forward; Local Official Concerned

Planning may now officially begin for construction of a new Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

What is known as ‘Corridor 7’ has emerged as the most viable option following a review conducted by the Maryland Transportation Authority. The corridor is near to the two bridges between Queen Anne’s County and the Annapolis area.

Federal highway officials have now approved the next phase – to determine an exact location for a third span – and to evaluate environmental and traffic impacts of construction and operation of a new bridge.

In a post on social media, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said he would have preferred a crossing that would have drawn traffic to other corridors, but is not surprised by the Federal Highway Administration’s decision. He added that steps must be taken to protect existing communities and environmentally sensitive areas, and to take into account current and future traffic and development patterns.

“We must not build yesterday’s bridge tomorrow,” Pittman added.