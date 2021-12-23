New Bishop To Appear Downstate On Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Catholic Diocese of Wilmington Bishop William E. Koenig will preside over his first Christmas Masses since becoming shepherd of more than 240,000 Catholics in Delaware and on the Maryland Eastern Shore.

Bishop Koenig will preside over a Christmas Eve liturgy at Mary, Mother of Peace on Joy road in Millsboro starting at 8:00 p.m. Friday. On Christmas Morning at 8:30, the Bishop will celebrate the Nativity of the Lord at St. Jude the Apostle Church on Tulip Drive in Lewes. He will also join parishioners at St. John the Apostle Church in Milford for 11:00 a.m. Mass.

Pope Francis appointed Most Reverend William Koenig as Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington in late April, to succeed Bishop Francis Malooly.