New Buckingham Elementary School on Hold in Worcester County

Worcester County Commissioners voted Tuesday to pause the construction of a new Buckingham Elementary School – due to lack of state funding for design plans. While Commissioners are committed to this project, they need the Board of Education to take the needed steps to move this project forward. The plans for the new school exceeded the State’s formula to be eligible for the 50/50 match for school construction and there was no reference to the State funding omission the Capital Improvement Plan, even though Board of Education officials have known the funding wasn’t there since February.

Without the state funding, the cost of this new school would be 100% on county taxpayers. Commissioners plan to send a letter asking the Interagency Commission on School Construction to reconsider their funding denial so the project can move forward.