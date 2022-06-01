New Castle Co. Attorney / Parent Begins GOP Candidacy For State Auditor

A parent who sued Governor John Carney over his extension of the school mask mandate in February has officially announced her candidacy for Delaware State Auditor.

Janice Lorrah, running as a Republican, stated in her announcement that Delaware ranks 47th among 50 states for inefficient use of taxpayer dollars, and is the second-worst state in transparency and accountability.

Lorrah in her statement also made reference to the criminal case against Democratic incumbent State Auditory Kathy McGuiness.

“Confidence in our government is at an all-time low,” Lorrah said. “It is going to take someone with a track record of standing up when government goes off the rails to be a true watchdog for the people.”

“I stood up for Delaware’s parents and children in February and now I’m ready to stand up for all of Delaware’s taxpayers as the State’s Auditor,” she added.

Lorrah is an attorney with 20 years of experience. She said the state is at risk of losing federal Medicaid funding, and there is a need for oversight and monitoring.

“Failing to comply with the requirements of Delaware’s State Plan puts Delaware’s federal Medicaid funding at risk,” Ms. Lorrah said. “Now, more than ever, there is a need for oversight and monitoring to ensure that state and federal Medicaid laws are being followed,” Lorrah said.