New Castle County Governor’s Task Force Arrest Maryland Man and One Other Person in Vehicle Stolen Out of Cambridge

Delaware State Police arrested two men–one from Wilmington, Delaware and the other from Cambridge, Maryland after members of the New Castle County Governor’s Task Force patrolling the area of New Castle Avenue and Rogers Road, located a Honda Accord that had been reported stolen out of Cambridge, following a registration computer check. Yesterday evening between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Detectives stopped the Honda in the area of New Castle Avenue and Claymont Street. The driver, identified as 44-year-old Nick Oliveras of Cambridge, and the passenger, identified as George Brown of Wilmington, were taken into custody without incident. Oliveras was charged with Receiving Stolen Property Value Over $1500 (Felony) and Brown was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony), as Detectives also discovered Brown was in possession of approximately 8.05 grams of crack cocaine in the jacket’s pocket during the search incident. A computer inquiry revealed that Oliveras had active arrest warrants issued by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 and the Attleboro Police Department, New Jersey. A computer inquiry revealed that Brown had an active arrest warrant issued by the Delaware State Police Troop 2.

Oliveras was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

Nick Oliveras

Brown was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

George Brown