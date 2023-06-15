New Castle Man Arrested at Holly Lake Campground for Receiving Stolen Property

A 41-year-old New Castle, Delaware man has been arrested after police found him with stolen property at Holly Lake Campground in Millsboro yesterday afternoon. Troopers found Christopher Lyons slumped over the steering wheel of a pickup truck. They searched the F-150 that he was in and found a backpack blower and a power saw in the trunk bed. The blower was reported stolen by the Kennesaw Police Department in Georgia in May 2023, and the power saw was reported stolen by the Duncanville Police Department in Texas in October 2020. Troopers also discovered that the Ford F-150 was reported stolen by the New Castle County Police Department in August 2022. In addition, Lyons was wanted by both Troop 1 and the Wilmington Police Department for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. In the F-150, troopers also found an empty heroin baggie on his shorts. Lyons faces several charges including Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was taken to SCI on $2,050 cash and $4,000 secured bonds.