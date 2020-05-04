New Castle Man Charged in Bridgeville Burglary

Image courtesy DSP

A New Castle man has been arrested in connection with the burglary of a Bridgeville business early Monday morning. State Police were called to OA Newton for an alarm just before 2am and found the front window smashed and the business had been burglarized with cash and two TVs or computer monitors taken. Delmar police were investigating an attempted burglary at the Wawa and spotted a car in the parking lot. They contacted the driver who was identified as 22 year old Isiah Church – he tried to run off on foot when State Police arrived. Troopers spotted the monitors in the vehicle. Church is charged with 3rd degree burglary, possession of burglar tools and other offenses. He was released on his own recognizance.