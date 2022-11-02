New City Manager Coming to Rehoboth Beach

A new City Manager for Rehoboth Beach. After a six-month search the City Commissioners, during a special meeting Tuesday, have appointed retired U-S Army officer Laurence Christian as the next city manager. After a 23 year career in the US Army, Christian has been the city manager for Bethel Park, Pennsylvania for the past three years – he’s expected to begin his new job in Rehoboth Beach after New Year’s.

From the City of Rehoboth Beach Press Release:

“Laurence certainly distinguished himself among the candidates we considered,” says Mayor Stan Mills, “and we’re excited about the new ideas he will bring with him. He joins the city at a pivotal time as we are awaiting certification and implementation of our comprehensive development plan, finalizing designs for a new beach patrol/public restroom building as well as streetscaping of Wilmington and Baltimore avenues, and, of course, we’ll soon be developing next year’s budget and capital improvement plan. We’re confident that Laurence’s previous professional experiences and commitment to community engagement will allow him to integrate smoothly into his new role as Rehoboth Beach’s city manager. He has our full support and confidence.”