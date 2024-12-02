New City of Rehoboth Beach Pump Station Nearly Completed

The new pump station that pumps all of Rehoboth Beach’s wastewater to the treatment plant is nearly completed. City officials say there are still some punch list items to complete. The new $2.7-million facility on State Road was started in the spring of 2023. The former pump station dates back to the 1930s and has received minimal upgrades and had become structurally unsound. This new facility is expected to serve the Rehoboth Beach community for decades to come.

Additional information from the City of Rehoboth Beach:

The contractors, Michael F. Ronca & Sons and BW Electric, and subcontractors currently are finishing up punch list items.

The completely new facility, says Project Manager Steven Clark, an associate with the wastewater engineering firm GHD, says that the new station has submersible pumps, which improve access safety, and a new odor control system.

On an average off-season day, the pump station transports 500,000 gallons of wastewater; during the summer season, more than 1.5 million gallons of wastewater go through the pump station each day.