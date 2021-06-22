New Community Center Opens In Salisbury

Salisbury has a new community center.

The Newton Community Center offers programs for children and adults, starting this summer with children’s arts and crafts, creative writing, poetry, music, movies and more. After-school programs and homework assistance will also be available when school resumes.

Additionally, Wor-Wic Community College, Salisbury University, Wicomico Public Libraries are collaborating with the center to offer GED and English as a second language classes. Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services will also provide homebuyer education classes.

“When it came to programming, we wanted to be sure that we were providing offerings for all members of the community and their different needs,” Salisbury Director of Housing and Community Development Ron Strickler said. “We’ve worked closely with community partners to develop courses and programs that cater not only to school aged children, but adults in our community as well.”

“This community center is truly a labor of love. Love that we will put back into our community through programming, course offerings, and giving kids a safe, constructive place to go after school or over the summer,” Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said. “Thank you to all of the people that worked so hard to make this happen, thank you to our incredible community partners, and thank you to city staff and the community for helping us open the doors to much more than a community center.”

The Newton Community Center is located at 306 Newton Street in Salisbury. For more information, please CLICK HERE