New COVID-19 Cases Spike In Del. – Weekly Update

Delaware has now detected more than three dozen cases of coronavirus linked to the Omicron variant.

Delaware Public Health also reports that new records for daily new cases of COVID-19 were set on consecutive days, with more than 1,500 new cases counted Friday. Nearly 1,300 new cases were reported Sunday. Hospitalizations are now below 400, at 388.

DPH released this weekly COVID-19 update Friday December 24th:

As Delaware faces a winter surge of COVID-19 cases, holiday gatherings over the next week could contribute to additional spread. DPH strongly urges those who don’t feel well, regardless of a positive COVID-19 test, to stay home and not host or attend a holiday gathering. For additional holiday recommendations, visit de.gov/holidays.

Total positive cases since March 11, 2020: 170,009

7-day average of new positive cases: 857.4, a significant increase from 668.7 last week

7-day average for the percentage of total positive tests: 10.9%, an increase from 9.8% last week

Hospitalizations: 401, an increase of 42 from last week; critically ill: 52, an increase of 10 from last week

Total COVID-19 deaths: 2,271

Total COVID-19 deaths reported since last week: 37, including 19 from a review of vital statistics records.

COVID-19 Vaccinations:

Total number of doses administered in Delaware: 1,528,125

Percentage of Delawareans 5+ who have received at least one dose (CDC data): 80.6%

Percentage of Delawareans 12+ who have received at least one dose (CDC data): 86.2%

Percentage of Delawareans 18+ who received at least one dose (CDC data): 88.2%

Percent of Delawareans who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 63.9%

All qualifying Delawareans should get vaccinated. Individuals who qualify for a booster dose should get one as soon as possible. For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine in Delaware, visit de.gov/getmyvaccine. For information on boosters, visit de.gov/boosters. Delaware’s latest COVID-19 vaccination statistics can be found under the Vaccine Tracker dashboard at de.gov/healthycommunity.

COVID-19 Case Vaccination Status Report:

The following report captures a weekly breakdown of vaccination status for cases, deaths, and hospitalizations for the time frame for Dec. 13 – Dec. 19. The report highlights the significant percentage of unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated individuals comprising Delaware’s cases and hospitalizations.

Weekly Overview

(12/13 -12/19) Unvaccinated Cases Total Unvaccinated / Partially Vaccinated Cases 3617 Total Cases 4986 Percent of Unvaccinated / Partially Vaccinated Cases 73% Hospitalizations Unvaccinated / Partially Vaccinated Hospitalized Cases 144 Total Hospitalized Cases 185 Percent of Unvaccinated / Partially Vaccinated Hospitalized Cases 78% Deaths Unvaccinated / Partially Vaccinated COVID-19 Deaths 14 Total COVID-19 Deaths 19 Percent of Unvaccinated / Partially Vaccinated COVID-19 Deaths 74%

Breakthrough Cases (cumulative since vaccinations began):

Total breakthrough cases: 9,858 or 1.7% of fully vaccinated individuals

Total breakthrough hospitalizations: 150

Total breakthrough deaths: 120

A breakthrough case is defined as testing positive for COVID-19 after an individual has been fully vaccinated for two weeks or more.

COVID-19 Variant Cases in Delaware:

During the week of Dec. 16 – Dec. 22, a total of 416 test samples were sequenced through routine surveillance of test specimens. Of those test samples, 274 (65.9%) sequenced at the DPH Lab were positive for a variant strain, as were 6 additional specimens sequenced at an outside lab. Out of the 280 variant positive samples, 247 were identified as the Delta strain, and 33 were identified as the Omicron strain. To date, a total of 37 cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in Delaware.

The Delaware Public Health Laboratory and other laboratories regularly monitor for the presence of COVID-19 variants, including Delta and Omicron, through routine genomic sequencing of test specimens. Genome sequencing is a public health surveillance tool used to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 variants; it is not used to diagnose individuals with a specific strain of COVID-19, as treatment recommendations do not differ based on variant strains. COVID-19 tests identify current infection of COVID-19, but do not identify a specific variant of the virus the individual might have.

DPH COVID-19 Vaccine Mobile Units:

DPH officials in partnership with medical staff from the Delaware National Guard (DNG) have mobile units that offer COVID-19 vaccines in underserved communities.

Monday, Dec. 27

Wilmington Housing Authority, 1802 N. West St., Wilmington, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Kennedy Apartments, 2800 N. Tatnall St., Wilmington, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Philadelphia Pentecostal Holiness Church, 13724 S. Old State Road, Ellendale, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

DeLaWarr State Service Center, 500 Rogers Road, New Castle, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Smyrna State Service Center, 200 S. DuPont Blvd., Suite 100, Smyrna, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Laurel State Service Center, 31039 North Poplar St., Laurel, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Claymont State Service Center, 3301 Green St., Claymont, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Appoquinimink State Service Center, 122 Silver Lake Road, Middletown, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Smyrna State Service Center, 200 S. DuPont Blvd., Smyrna, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Laurel State Service Center, 31039 North Poplar St., Laurel, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

*dates may be rescheduled if there is inclement weather

For a full list of community-based events statewide including those organized by vaccinating partners and community groups at de.gov/getmyvaccine.

Long-term Care Statistics:

As of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, there have been a total of 3,030 positive COVID-19 cases involving long-term care residents, and 876 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.

Resources:

Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email delaware211@uwde.org. Hours of operation are:

Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

Delawareans 18 or older are encouraged to download COVID Alert DE, Delaware’s free exposure notification app to help protect your neighbors while ensuring your privacy. Download on the App Store or Google Play.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.