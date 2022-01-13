New COVID-19 Tests, Testing Opportunities Available On Eastern Shore

The Health Departments of Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester Counties are making COVID-19 tests available by appointment, and will make at-home test kits available through local libraries. Supplies, however, are limited.

Health officials released this schedule Thursday:

Worcester County Health (Appointments necessary, please call 410-632-1100 to register)

10 am to 12 pm, weekly on Wednesdays at the Ocean City Health Department (4 Caroline St, Ocean City, MD 21842)

10 am to 12 pm, weekly on Tuesdays at the Pocomoke Elks Lodge (1944 Worcester Hwy, Pocomoke City)

Somerset County Health (Appointments not necessary, please call 443-523-1920 with questions)

1:30 pm to 3:30 pm, weekly on Mondays at the Somerset Health Department (8928 Sign Post Road, Westover)

9:30am – 11:30am, weekly on Tuesdays at the Somerset Health Department (8928 Sign Post Road, Westover)

Wicomico County Health (Appointments preferred, please call 410-341-4600 to register. Walk Ups Welcome)

9am – 3pm, weekly on Tuesdays at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center (500 Glen Ave, Salisbury)

1pm – 3pm, weekly on Thursdays at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center (500 Glen Ave, Salisbury)

At-Home Test Kits

Kits are received locally from the State every two weeks and distributed to county libraries. Supplies are limited. Please call ahead to your nearest branch to check on availability if you are looking for a test. Do not go inside the library if you are experiencing symptoms. If kits are available, let staff know you’d like one and they will bring it out to your car.

Emergency Departments

In addition to county health departments and at-home testing kits, COVID-19 tests are available through primary care doctors, walk-in medical clinics, and many pharmacies. Please do not visit the Emergency Department if you are seeking a test but have no symptoms. Emergency Departments are for emergency situations and testing traffic can cause a backup in services.

Please continue to follow healthy prevention practices including frequent handwashing, staying home when you are sick, wearing a mask when appropriate, and receiving a COVID and Flu vaccine if you are eligible.

For more information on COVID-19 on the Eastern Shore, visit SomersetHealth.org, WicomicoHealth.org, and WorcesterHealth.org.