New Cutting-Edge Police Training Simulator for Salisbury University PD and Campus Safety

The Salisbury University Police Department has a new Recon 180 training simulator, thanks to a $30,000 grant from the Maryland Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services.

Salisbury University Police Department Lieutenant Chris Shockley says While the simulator provides a cutting-edge resource for SUPD officers, the technology it uses is not as important as the skills it teaches adding that at the end of the day, it’s their job to maintain a safe environment for the students, employees and visitors at SU.

Though the idea of simulators for police training isn’t new, it’s novel for the Eastern Shore, where only a handful of such systems exist.

Additional Information:

Projecting lifelike, interactive scenes on 16 life-sized screens that can be set up in a variety of configurations, the simulator is responsive to everything from physical interactions, such as an officer’s firing a gun, to verbal conversations, picking up on key words to determine how an on-screen avatar reacts to the officer.