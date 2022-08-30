New Del. Bills Seek to Improve Early Reading Skills, Promote Media Literacy

It was back to school for Delaware Governor John Carney.

On the first day of classes at a school in New Castle County, the Governor enacted three pieces of education-related legislation.

One measure is designed to promote media literacy and to ensure that children understand appropriate, responsible and healthy online behavior. Senate Bill 195, the Digital Citizenship Education Act, would help schools teach concepts related to online safety as more students utilize digital services and social media, according to its sponsors.

Another bill, House Bill 304, requires students to participate in a universal reading screening program. Students in grades K-through-3 would be screened three times a year for reading competency. The Department of Education is required to provide a list of evidence-based reading instruction curricula for charter and district schools to use.

Senate Bill 4 incorporates evidence-based reading instruction – the “science of reading” – to strengthen literacy among Delaware students in those youngest grade levels.