New DIAA Board Approved by DE State Senate

The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) has a new Board of Directors – which consists of 17 members – including 15 voting members and 2 non-voting members who represent all counties across the state. The newly restructured Board under SB 259 was officially appointed Monday after confirmation by the Delaware State Senate. The newly appointed Board members will immediately begin their responsibilities, focusing on key initiatives such as program development, student-athlete leadership, sportsmanship, competition, and enhancing the overall experience of interscholastic athletics for students, schools, and the community.

Additional information from DIAA Release:

The composition of the Board includes representatives from all three counties – New Castle, Kent, and Sussex – ensuring statewide representation and equitable perspectives for the governance of DIAA policies and initiatives. The appointed members bring expertise from various sectors, including education, athletics, administration, and community leadership.

“We are excited to welcome this new group of leaders to the DIAA Board of Directors,” said David Baylor, Executive Director of DIAA. “Their collective knowledge and commitment to supporting student-athletes will play a crucial role in strengthening interscholastic athletics and fostering growth for all sports programs in Delaware.”

DIAA extends its gratitude to Governor John Carney for nominating this group and to the Senate for its confirmation of these individuals who will uphold the mission and values of interscholastic sports in Delaware.

DIAA would also like to thank the outgoing Board members for their dedicated service, hard work, and unwavering commitment to supporting student-athletes and interscholastic athletics. Their contributions have been invaluable in advancing DIAA’s mission and fostering a positive environment for sports programs across the state.

Below is detailed information about the makeup of the new Board and the DIAA Board of Directors. This information is also listed on our website at https://education.delaware.gov/diaa/governance/bod/. The newly appointed Board will convene in February for their first official Board meeting.