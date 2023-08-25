New Director Chosen at Salisbury Zoo

Image courtesy Salisbury Zoo

The Salisbury Zoo has hired from within for its new Director. A national search was done, but Chuck Eicholz, who served as the acting zoo director since the retirement of former Director Leonora Dillon at the end of June, was chosen. Eicholz brings nearly 40 years of experience in animal care and had served as the Zoo’s curator since January of 2021.

Additional information from the Salisbury Zoo:

As director, Eicholz will make sure the Zoo is running efficiently and ensure compliance with animal care standards. Among his other duties will be increasing fundraising and growing the Zoo’s pool of volunteers.

One major goal for Eicholz in his new position is to lead the Salisbury Zoo in regaining accreditation with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

Eicholz started working in the animal care field in 1984, and in 1985, he became a trainer at SeaWorld working with killer whales, dolphins, sea lions, otters and walrus. He’s also worked at the National Aquarium, the Irvine Nature Center, and other small zoos. He used to run his own animal sanctuary, Misfits Animal Sanctuary.