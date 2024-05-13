New DOL Tool for Re-entry to Job Market for Previously Incarcerated Delawareans

The Delaware Department of Labor has a new tool for Delawareans who were previously incarcerated who are looking to re-enter the job market. The “Roadmap to Reentry Employment: A Guide to Successful Reentry” offers practical tips to assist job seekers with getting government identification, writing a resume, connecting with educational and training programs and more.

Additional information from DOL:

The 24-page pamphlet, which is available in physical or electronic form, is designed to help people navigate the complex process of entering the job market after having been previously incarcerated. The guide was produced with input and support from the Delaware Department of Correction, the Delaware Department of Education, and the Delaware Office of Defense Services.

Organized in a way that resembles a calendar checklist, the pamphlet lays out the different stages one will likely encounter on their way to finding work.

Section 1: Improving Your Chance of Finding Employment

Section 2: Job Search

Section 3: Reentry Resources

Section 4: Pardons and Expungements

Section 5: Additional Reentry Supports

The guide originated from the creative minds at DOL, who are always looking for ways to make the process of finding a job easier for all residents of Delaware.

“I am very proud of the members of our team at DOL that were able to conceptualize this idea and make it happen,” said DOL Secretary Karryl Hubbard. “The fact that there are many people struggling to find their footing in the work arena speaks to the need for these kinds of resources. At DOL we specialize in finding ways to help people that want to work.”

The guide is a collection of many of the resources that are currently offered through programs and initiatives in the Division of Employment & Training (DET), including the APEX Program.

The APEX program is dedicated to opening up opportunities for people with criminal histories by helping them with pardons and expungements. This new guide helps compile many of those resources in one portable and accessible product.

“Our work at DET is critical to the growth and development of Delaware’s economy,” said Richard Fernandes, Director of the Division of Employment & Training at DOL. “It is programs and products like APEX and the new Roadmap to Reentry Employment pamphlet that help our team of professionals meet Delawareans where they are and provide the assistance that will be most beneficial to their finding and maintaining gainful employment in our state.”

