New Dover VA Clinic Nears Opening

A new VA clinic is coming to Dover.



The new space for the Kent County Community Based Outpatient Clinic is in the former Blue Hen Mall on South Bay Road in Dover. It is expected to open later this year.



Senators Chris Coons and Tom Carper visited the site on Veterans Day. Carper says the clinic will make more services available for local veterans, who otherwise might have to drive to Wilmington.

“As a 23-year veteran of the Navy and a naval Reserves, I am so proud of this new clinic, and how we are giving back to our veterans. And what better day to give you all an early look at the inside than Veterans Day,” Carper said. “With expanded services and more space, this beautiful new clinic will be a relief to so many Kent County veterans who will now be able to get more of their services closer to home, rather than have to drive up to Wilmington. We have a sacred duty to care for those who have sacrificed so much and served this country. Ensuring that they can easily access high-quality health care services like those that will be provided at the Dover CBOC is one important way that we can keep our promises to our veterans.”



The clinic will expand Dover-based veterans services for primary care, behavioral health, specialty services and tele-health.

We have a sacred obligation to the veterans who made America,” Coons said. “And today, this expansion of services is an important way that we deliver on that promise. This new community-based outpatient clinic is absolutely critical to providing the services that veterans deserve, in a way they can access. As an appropriator, I try hard every year to make sure that we are fully funding the needs of veterans. We have just released the latest annual appropriations vehicle, which will add $10.8 billion to veteran services and outreach and designate $12.5 billion to emergency services.”