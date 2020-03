The 93rd DSP and 89th Municipal Recruit Class / Image courtesy DSP

The Delaware State Police held graduation ceremonies last week at Dover High School for the 93rd DSP and 89th Municipal Recruit Class.  Twenty-five new Troopers  and 24 Law Enforcement Officers have completed Law Enforcement training.  These officers represent eight agencies across the state Рincluding the DRBA, Dover, Georgetown, Seaford and South Bethany Police Departments.