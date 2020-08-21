New EB Left Turn Lanes at Rts 50 & 589 Near Berlin Open

Image courtesy Chart Maryland

A new turn lane from eastbound Route 50 onto Route 589/Racetrack Road near Ocean Pines is now open. The $3.1-million project adds a needed second left turn lane and will serve residents, travelers and those visiting the Ocean Downs Casino and will reduce the amount of traffic stacking on Route 50 up to turn left. This will also allow more cars to turn onto Route 589 with each signal cycle. The improvements include an extended travel lane on Route 589 to the Ocean Downs Lane/McAllister Road intersection. While construction is complete – landscaping and final cleanup/touchup work may continue for several weeks with minimal traffic impacts expected.