New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in Milford; Ribbon Cutting Next Week

The City of Milford has announced the completion of new EV Charging stations located in the City’s public parking lot on NE Front Street in Milford. They invite you to a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, March 6th at 11a.m. The City of Milford began to pursue public EV charging in early 2022 through a DNREC DC Fast Vehicle Charging Station Grant Program. The City’s proposal was one of several selected by DNREC with funding from the VW Mitigation Settlement Fund (July 2022). It included the installation of two Fast DC Chargers at the city parking lot in front of Arena’s.

