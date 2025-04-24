New Enhanced 911 System Active at Rehoboth Beach 911 Call Center

The Rehoboth Beach 911 Center can now utilize multi-media to 911 and text translation tools. Callers to the Center can now share videos and images when needed during an emergency call which will allow dispatchers to better assess emergency situations and share images with first responders on the scene. Also non-English speakers can now text 911 in their native language and using text translation upgrades, dispatchers can read the message in English and the dispatcher’s response will be translated to the texter’s native language.

State officials unveiled this new enhanced 911 system last week in Dover and plan for the upgrade to be in all Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) by 2026.

Additional information from City of Rehoboth Beach:

“The more information we can give responders, the better care they can provide,” says

Rehoboth Emergency Communications Manager Nicholas Priddy. “This is another critical tool in our toolbox.

“Our primary focus will be getting all the information through regular protocols and then

utilizing images and videos if practicable. The video-to-911 feature will be especially

helpful in cases of water rescues, missing children, and with callers who may be unfamiliar with the area.”