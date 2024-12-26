New Fines for Work Zone Speed Violations in Maryland Effective January 1, 2025

Beginning in the new year, a tiered fine system for work zone speed violations in Maryland will to into effect. This new system is from the Maryland Road Worker Protection Act which was approved by the General Assembly during the 2024 Legislative Session and signed into law on April 9th.

Maryland Department of Transportation officials remind drivers that the new fine structure for work zone speed violations is effective on January 1st. This tiered system applies to citations issued from an automated speed enforcement system and imposes fines based on the speed a vehicle travels above the posted speed limit. It also includes a provision that doubles the fine when workers are present in the work zone.

Motorists should be aware that speed limits in many work zones are reduced and are clearly posted. The new tiered fine structure is as follows:

12 to 15 mph above the speed limit: $60, or $120 if workers are present.

16 to 19 mph above the speed limit: $80, or $160 if workers are present.

20 to 29 mph above the speed limit: $140, or $280 if workers are present.

30 to 39 mph above the speed limit: $270, or $540 if workers are present.

40 mph or more above the speed limit: $500, or $1000 if workers are present.

Additional changes effective January 1 include updates to work zone signage and lighting requirements to help designate the work zone and identify when workers are present. Automated speed enforcement vehicles will be equipped with flashing blue lights to alert motorists that speed cameras are in operation.

The intent of the law is to have motorists traveling at safe speeds along our roadways and through our work zones. After the state recovers operating costs, any remaining funds generated by citations from work zone cameras will be used to improve highway and work zone safety and support the State Highway Administration’s system preservation program.

Between 2019 and 2023, there were 7,110 work zone crashes in Maryland, or roughly 1,400 each year. Forty-five people were killed in those crashes and 2,587 were injured. Many of the victims are highway workers, but others are drivers and their passengers. In 2023, 12 people died in work zone incidents, and thus far in 2024 another 17 have died – including the six highway works lost in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March 2024.

The State Highway Administration and its partners at the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Maryland Highway Safety Office remind everyone to practice safe driving at all times, and especially in work zones. Remember to slow down, avoid distractions, never drive impaired, always wear seat belts, and move over in work zones when possible. It’s the law.