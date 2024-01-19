New Food Bank of Delaware Facility in Milford Now Open and Operating

The Food Bank of Delaware officially cut the ribbon on its new 70,000 square-foot facility in Milford this week. Kim Turner of the Food Bank tells the Talk of Delmarva…

She adds that the Food Bank of Delaware’s first culinary and warehousing and logistics training classes start on Monday, January 29th. To learn more about getting involved at the new facility including volunteer opportunities, hours for the new Healthy Pantry Center, and café, visit www.fbd.org/Milford.

Turner also tells the Talk of Delmarva about the benefits of the added space they now have…

The facility now has space to grow a three-and-a-half acre garden. The Food Bank of Delaware will also be able to train adults for careers in warehousing and logistics. They will be able to offer that program in the former building. They didn’t have the space before.

The new facility will help address the increase in needs seen in the surrounding community…