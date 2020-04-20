State Senator Mary Beth Carozza is reporting that there is new guidance for Barber Shops and Hair Salons in Maryland.
- They may only provide services to customers on an appointment basis – no walk-in services and only one customer in the establishment at a time.
- The services must be necessary for the customer to meet grooming standards established by the customer’s employer. The customer must provide written documentation of the employer’s grooming standards
- Both the customer and barber/salon staff must wear face coverings except when it would make it impossible for services to be performed.
- After each customer, the barber/salon must clean and disinfect the area where services were performed in accordance with applicable guidance from the CDC and Maryland Department of Health.
Click here for all the guidelines