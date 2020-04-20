State Senator Mary Beth Carozza is reporting that there is new guidance for Barber Shops and Hair Salons in Maryland.

They may only provide services to customers on an appointment basis – no walk-in services and only one customer in the establishment at a time.

The services must be necessary for the customer to meet grooming standards established by the customer’s employer. The customer must provide written documentation of the employer’s grooming standards

Both the customer and barber/salon staff must wear face coverings except when it would make it impossible for services to be performed.

After each customer, the barber/salon must clean and disinfect the area where services were performed in accordance with applicable guidance from the CDC and Maryland Department of Health.

Click here for all the guidelines