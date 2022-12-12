New Heavy Equipment Operator Apprenticeship to Begin at Sussex Tech in February

Image courtesy Sussex Tech

Sussex Tech is gearing up for a new Heavy Equipment Operator Apprenticeship – classes will begin in February. Sussex Tech Adult Education recently purchased a bulldozer with funds from the Delaware Apprenticeship Expansion Grant – and also plans to purchase simulators, an excavator and a compact track loader. These will be used for both adult education and high school students. All equipment will be fitted for safety and teaching use.

Additional information from Press Release:

The HEO program is designed to meet the growing demands for skilled heavy equipment operators on a range of job sites and will cover topics including basic and safe operations, earth moving and grading, interpreting civil drawings, excavation math, and more. Upon completion of the apprenticeship program, graduates will be eligible to earn their Journeyperson credential through the Delaware Department of Labor. Classes begin in February 2023.

Sussex Tech Adult Education also offers apprenticeship courses in Automotive Tech, Carpentry, Electrical, Electrical Systems Tech, HVAC and Plumbing and Welding are currently being offered.

For additional information and/or registration visit sussexvt.org/adulted or call Julie Gould at 302-853-1560.