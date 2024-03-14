New Jersey Man Arrested in Kent County on Drug Charges After Police Chase

Delaware State Police have arrested a 49-year-old Trenton, New Jersey man for numerous drug charges following a chase that took place last night in Magnolia. At about 11:42 p.m., troopers on patrol spotted a vehicle with an equipment violation traveling northbound on Peachtree Run at Walnut Shade Road in Magnolia. Troopers attempted to pull the Chrysler over on Walnut Shade Road, but the driver, later identified as Anthony Dollson, made a U-turn, and sped off from the traffic stop leading to a vehicle pursuit. After the car hit the curb and became disabled, he ran from police, but they caught him. Troopers conducted a search of the Chrysler and found approximately 5 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 3.75 grams of cocaine and 40 tabs of ecstasy. Dollson is at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,305 secured bond.

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

On March 13, 2024, at approximately 11:42 p.m., troopers on patrol saw a green Chrysler 300 with an equipment violation traveling northbound on Peachtree Run at Walnut Shade Road in Magnolia. Troopers pulled the Chrysler over on Walnut Shade Road and the driver, later identified as Anthony Dollson, made a U-turn, and sped off from the traffic stop leading to a vehicle pursuit. Dollson turned off the headlights and drove eastbound on Walnut Shade Road. Eventually the car hit a curb when turning onto Rising Sun Road and became disabled. After the Chrysler came to a stop, Dollson got out from the driver’s side of the Chrysler and ran. After a foot pursuit, he was taken into custody. A passenger was detained following the pursuit but released. Troopers conducted a search of the Chrysler and discovered approximately 5 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 3.75 grams of cocaine and 40 tabs of MDMA (also known as ecstasy).

Dollson was transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with the below crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,305 secured bond.