New Jersey Man Sentenced for Trafficking Firearms

A 47-year-old New Jersey man– Robert Dorsey has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for trafficking firearms. The announcement comes from Shannon T. Hanson, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews pronounced the sentence. According to court documents, between September and October 2023, Dorsey sold a total of four firearms during three separate transactions to a law enforcement informant in New Jersey and Delaware. The firearms included a privately made firearm (PMF), known commonly as a “ghost gun”, as well as a firearm that had been stolen from Maryland just a month before Dorsey sold it to the informant on the black market. In addition, Dorsey had reason to believe one of the firearms he sold would be used in a violent crime. Dorsey also sold the informant crack cocaine and heroin on over five occasions, sometimes selling both drugs and a gun as part of the same transaction. The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Delaware State Police, New Jersey State Police, and Pennsville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel S. Frey prosecuted the case.

Additional Information from the Delaware Department of Justice:

Dorsey was the self-proclaimed vice president of a Thunderguards Motorcycle Club chapter, known as the “North Pole”, in Wilmington, DE. During the investigation Dorsey referred to his role as a “one-percenter” or active member of the Thunderguards, told individuals about his role and chapter affiliations with the Thunderguards, and in fact, other members of the Club were present with Dorsey during the last firearm sale to the informant in Delaware.

Acting U.S. Attorney Hanson, said, “Trafficking firearms, especially PMFs and stolen guns, is a serious threat to public safety. Illegally trafficking guns provides individuals who are prohibited from possessing firearm with ready access to deadly weapons. I commend the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for disrupting the unlawful trafficking of firearms in the New Jersey and Delaware region. I want to thank ATF, Delaware State Police, and our local law enforcement partners for their thorough investigation.”

This investigation is an example of ATF’s dedication to working with our state, local and federal partners in identifying, pursuing, and investigating violent offenders who illegally possess or utilize firearms to commit violent crimes, and those who engage in the unlawful trafficking of firearms. ATF is proud and honored to have such a great working relationship with these outstanding law enforcement organizations and these results demonstrate how the partnerships between our agencies work to protect our communities and hold criminals accountable,” stated Special Agent in Charge LC Cheeks Jr., ATF Newark Field Division.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Delaware State Police, New Jersey State Police, and Pennsville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel S. Frey prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware. Related court documents and information is located on the website of the District Court for the District of Delaware or on PACER by searching for Case No. 23-CR-91-RGA.