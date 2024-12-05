New Laws in MD Take Effect January 1, 2025: Newly Designated Security Guard Employers

The Maryland State Police Licensing Division reminds individuals or businesses that employ security guard services or employ in-house loss prevention personnel about upcoming changes in Maryland law that become effective January 1st, 2025. Other than those exempt in Business Occupations and Professions Article, §19-101(n), an individual or any business that employs one or more people for security services or loss prevention are now required to license those employees as security guards. The newly designated “Security Guard Employer” must also register online and submit proof of insurance with the Maryland State Police Licensing Division.

Additional Information from Maryland State Police:

Please note: On January 1, 2025, the Maryland State Police Licensing Division will transition all Professional License applications from the current paper format to an all-electronic application submission and electronic fee collection (no checks or money orders will be accepted) process in the Licensing Portal. This includes applications for Security Guards, Security Guard Agency, Security Guard Employer, Private Detective, Private Detective Agency, Dual Agency, Security System Technician, Security System Agency, Special Police, Railroad Police and Bullet Proof Body Armor applications.

All paper applications must be physically received at the Licensing Division, located at 1111 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD by Friday, December 27, 2024. A mail drop is available at the Licensing Division for your convenience.

PAPER APPLICATIONS RECEIVED AFTER FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2024 WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED AND WILL BE RETURNED WITH INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO RESUBMIT ELECTRONICALLY WITHIN THE LICENSING PORTAL.

Learn more about the new legislation and what this means for you as an individual or business who employs security guard services and sign up for a virtual training session online at Maryland State Police Licensing Division.