New Legislation to Improve Access to Physical and Occupational Therapy Services for Medicare Part B Beneficiaries

New legislation would make it more convenient for Medicare Part B beneficiaries to see a licensed physical therapy assistant (PTA) or occupational therapy assistant (OTA). Right now, PTAs and OTAs working in private practice cannot see their patients without their supervisors physically on site at all times. The legislation introduced today by Delaware Senator Tom Carper and Wyoming Senator John Barrasso would let skilled professionals continue to care for their patients, even if their supervisor cannot be there in person. Essentially, therapy care teams will be able to help people get those services they need right when they need it.