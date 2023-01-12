New Maryland Initiative to Help Job Seekers Connect with Employers

New groundbreaking advancements through the state’s MD THINK (Maryland Total Human Services Integrated Network) platform will help better connect job seekers to employers ready to hire. The initiative includes a new “MD Job Genie” to help with those connections. MD THINK, which was first announced in 2017, is a first-in-the-nation cloud-based platform to deliver integrated health and human services programs. Governor Larry Hogan says MD THINK has completely revolutionized the state’s ability to deliver services by breaking down traditional barriers between agencies and providing one-stop constituent access.