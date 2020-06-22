New Maryland Webpage Recognizes Businesses and Non-Profits Which Helped During the Pandemic

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that more than 200 Maryland companies and nonprofit organizations across the state have supported their communities’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During one of the most daunting challenges of our lifetime, businesses of all sizes have stepped up to the plate by volunteering their time, labor, and resources,” said Governor Hogan. “From sewing face masks, manufacturing personal protective equipment, delivering meals to front line workers, and donating to COVID-19 relief funds, Maryland’s business community has truly risen to the challenge and demonstrated what it means to be Maryland Strong.”

Businesses that have contributed to COVID-19 relief efforts span a broad range of industries and sectors, and include nonprofit organizations, technology firms, local boutiques, restaurants, hotels, and biotechnology companies. At least 35 breweries, distilleries, wineries, and vineyards have pivoted operations to produce hand sanitizer or donated to COVID-19 relief funds. More than 20 biotechnology and health care companies are contributing to the global effort to develop tests, vaccines, and treatments.

To highlight the efforts of these businesses and organizations, Governor Hogan today launched a new webpage as part of the Maryland Unites initiative. Users can also submit a business or organization to be recognized. View the webpage here.

For additional business resources available during the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit businessexpress.maryland.gov/coronavirus. For health resources, including case counts and clinician guidance, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.