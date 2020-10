Berlin will be getting a new Mayor.

Councilman Zack Tyndall defeated incumbent Gee Williams and three other candidates in Tuesday’s election.

Tyndall received 846 votes to Williams’ 184.

William Todd, Jennifer Allen and Ronald Bireley followed.

Shaneka Nichols was elected to Berlin Town Council in the third district.

Jay Knerr was the winner of an at-large seat.

Jack Orris was unopposed in the second district.