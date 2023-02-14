New Milford Police Chief Ashe Sworn In Monday

Chief Cecilia Ashe being sworn in / Image courtesy City of Milford

Milford’s new – and first female – Chief of Police was sworn in Monday. The City performed a nationwide search – Chief Cecilia Ashe comes from the Wilmington Police Department where she was assigned the Inspector of Operations. Chief Ashe has over 27 years of law enforcement experience, including time spent as a police officer in Arlington County, VA. As Chief of Police in Milford, she will oversee a 37 officer-manned department that serves about 12,000 residents. Police Chief Kenneth Brown retired last August and Captain Edward Huey has served as the Interim Chief since then.

Additional information from the City of Milford: She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and is currently working on her Master’s in Administration of Criminal Justice and Organizational Leadership, both with Wilmington University. She is a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum Senior Management Institute for Policing Session 70.

Having advanced through various leadership roles, Chief Ashe gained extensive knowledge and

experience of collective bargaining and labor contracts from both sides of the table.

She oversaw a budget of over $65 million while at Wilmington Police Department. She was recognized

on multiple occasions for her ability to apply business principles, along with common sense strategies,

to the department’s budget, that ended in an impressive cost savings of millions of dollars for the first

time in over ten years. In addition, her relationships at the state and federal levels were instrumental in

the successful acquisition of approximately $8 million in grant funding to Wilmington Police

Department.

Chief Ashe was most recently recognized by the National Institute of Justice for her leadership,

oversight, and strategic planning while implementing Group Violence Intervention. She led

enforcement actions on group/gang-involved violence, requiring collaboration with local, state, and

federal law enforcement, as well as coordination with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and State of Delaware

lead prosecutors. This resulted in the successful arrest and prosecution of several violent gang members

within the City of Wilmington. By the end of 2022, she was instrumental in a 58% reduction in

homicides and nearly 30% reduction in shooting incidents, thus demonstrating a record of success in

developing effective relationships at all levels of the organization. This outcome simultaneously

increased homicide clearance rates from 12% to over 67% and reduced citizen complaints against police

officers by 22%.

One of Chief Ashe’s goals will be to continue advancing Milford Police Department’s training and

knowledge of evidence-based research in law enforcement, and furthering its commitment to providing

police services led with empathy and compassion for the citizens of the City of Milford. Her strategy

will be to focus on a balanced approach to officer health and wellness, while treating officers in a fair,

firm, and consistent manner, but with compassion and respect. In turn, this produces officers who feel

valued and seen, while inspired to treat those they serve as a self- aware, empathic, effective listener,

and communicator.

Chief Ashe looks forward to leading the City of Milford Police Department in the future and is honored

and excited to be named the next Chief of Police.

“Chief Ashe is an excellent value-add for the City of Milford,” Mayor Archie Campbell said, “Her

strong leadership skills, coupled with her vast experience in law enforcement and her commitment to

excellence will serve the city well in the coming years. We are excited to witness what Chief Ashe

brings to the table and the City Council and I look forward to working with her as a team that will make

Milford a safe, friendly place to live.”

Prior to taking the Oath of Office at the Council meeting, Ashe was approved by Council to oversee the

thirty-seven officer-manned department that serves approximately 12,000 residents within the

boundaries of the City of Milford.

She will also now oversee any final plans related to the successful $20 million referendum for a new

police facility, approved by a 390 to 187 vote of City of Milford voters on January 26, 2021.