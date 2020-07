They look like typical benches, but four newly installed benches in Ocean City are places where you can park your butts on… butts.

The benches are made of recycled cigarette butts.

The Ocean City Green Team Cigarette Litter Prevention Program was created last year to encourage proper disposal of cigarette butts and cigar tips. Terra Cycle collected bins of discarded butts and made benches out of them.

Three of the benches are on the Ocean City boardwalk, and one is at Seacrets nightclub.