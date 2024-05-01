New Op-Ed from Senator Carper on the Need to Pass the KIDS Health Act

Senator Tom Carper along with Dr. Kara Odom Walker, executive vice president and chief population health officer at Nemours Children’s Health are calling on the U.S. Senate to pass Senator Carper’s Kickstarting Innovative Demonstrations Supporting (KIDS) Health Act, which would make it easier for children nationwide to get the coordinated and comprehensive care they deserve. In an op-ed, they describe the situation across the United States-stating that a growing challenge to our children’s mental and physical well-being has been felt in every corner of the country. While countless children and youth are fulfilled and thriving physically and mentally, so many are struggling. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that over the last 10 years, feelings of persistent sadness and hopelessness — as well as suicidal thoughts and behaviors — increased by about 40 percent among young people in this country. The KIDS Health Act gives states the resources to identify challenges and create innovative solutions while keeping more kids healthy and thriving. In the op-ed, Senator Carper and Dr. Walker urge Congress to pass the KIDS Health Act to help our nation’s children live healthier, more fulfilled lives, and strengthen our great nation for generations to come.