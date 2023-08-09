New Program and Partnerships in Delaware to Address Housing Instability

The Delaware State Housing Authority frequently receives calls, emails, and letters from Delawareans facing housing instability. To help address this situation, the DSHA is partnering with five community organizations, which will help make the essential connections and referrals to services. The DSHA has awarded over $800,000 in Housing Outreach and Stability Services (HOSS) grants to these organizations—grants that are funded through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA), which the U.S. Department of the Treasury distributed to Delaware in December 2020 and March 2021. Among the organizations receiving the grant include NeighborGood Partners and Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity.

Additional Information from the Delaware State Housing Authority:

The overarching goal of HOSS is to support individuals and families in maintaining their housing and achieving housing stability. HOSS does this by providing education on and connection to short- and long-term services as needed.

Each HOSS partner organization will have dedicated staff to provide community outreach, case management, and other wraparound supports—including referrals to legal aid, employment or education resources, and financial literacy and housing counseling—to eligible households experiencing housing instability. The five HOSS organizations are:

Central Delaware Habitat For Humanity

https://centraldelawarehabitat.org/

302-526-2366 Latin American Community Center

https://www.thelatincenter.org/

(302) 655-7338 Lutheran Community Services

https://lcsde.org/

302 654-8886 NeighborGood Partners

https://www.neighborgoodpartners.org/

302-678-9400 West End Neighborhood House

https://westendnh.org/

302-658-4171

To receive services from a HOSS organization, the individual and/or family must meet the following requirements:

One or more individuals qualified for unemployment OR experienced a reduction in income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the pandemic; AND

Risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, which may include: past due utility or rent notice or eviction notice, housing cost burden (rent is more than 30% of monthly income), or any member of the household has experienced homelessness since March 13, 2020;

Income (either 2020 annual income or current income at time of application) at or below 80% of Area Median Income for the county of residence.



1-person 2-person 3-person 4-person 5-person 6-person 7-person 8-person New Castle County 62,500 71,400 80,350 89,250 96,400 103,550 110,700 117,85 Kent County 45,750 52,300 58,850 65,350 70,600 75,850 81,050 86,300 Sussex County 49,800 56,900 64,000 71,100 76,800 82,500 88,200 93,900

To learn more about the HOSS program, please visit http://www.destatehousing.com/OtherPrograms/ot_hoss.php.

