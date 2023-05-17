New Public Art– Sculpture Installation Next Week in Lewes

The City of Lewes Public Art Commission welcomes American artist Dewitt Godfrey, who will create this year’s sculpture installation to be located in Canalfront Park. ‘The Gathering’ will be a large abstract sculpture of wide, circular cylinders made of weathering steel to be installed by the artist during the week of May 22nd. It will remain in the park until October.



Note: The following image is NOT the final sculpture, but an earlier example entitled ‘Gazebo’, 2019.