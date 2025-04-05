New Rail Exhibit Arriving at Lewes Junction Wednesday Morning

A new addition to the rail exhibit at Lewes Junction will arrive on Wednesday, April 9 at 6am! A steam locomotive tender will join the 1917 Pennsylvania Railroad red caboose that’s currently displayed there. The tender – which is a water tank and coal bunker atop a frame – is the first piece of the Lewes Junction and Railroad Associations latest project – the restoration and display of a rare Pennsylvania Railroad 1913 steam engine.

Wear your comfy shoes, bring your coffee and come watch as this piece of railroad history is placed on the track between the caboose and Adams Avenue. Old Glory Express will bring the tender from the workshops of Mellinger Manufacturing in Willow Street, PA, arriving at Kings Hwy and Freeman Hwy at 6:00am. (Rain date – April 10)

Additional information from the LJRBA:

The steam engine itself, #60, is one of only two remaining examples of a once common PRR 0-6-0 switcher locomotive. LJRBA is currently raising funds and in the planning stages of cosmetically restoring the locomotive. When completed, it will join its tender at the rail exhibit at Adams Avenue in Lewes.

Mellinger Manufacturing in Willow Street, PA reconstructed the slope-back tender using original PRR engineering drawings. The frame, from an existing but unsalvageable vintage tender, was reused as were other pieces of original hardware.