New Report Released on Tobacco Use-Related Issues

A new report from the American Lung Association urges Maryland lawmakers to prioritize the protection and preservation of vital funding for tobacco prevention and cessation programs as well as safeguarding the state’s Clean Indoor Act from exemptions, all in an effort to reduce the overwhelming human and financial burden of tobacco use. The 2025 “State of Tobacco Control” report evaluates state and federal policies on actions taken to eliminate tobacco use and recommends proven-effective tobacco control laws and policies to save lives. The “State of Tobacco Control” report grades states and the District of Columbia in five areas that have been proven to prevent and reduce tobacco use and save lives. In the 2025 report, Maryland received Grade F in the areas of Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs and Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products, while Grade A was received in the area of Strength of Smoke-Free Workplace Laws as well as Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco. Level of State Tobacco Taxes was given a Grade B.

In the 2025 report, Maryland received the following grades: Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – Grade F Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws – Grade A Level of State Tobacco Taxes – Grade B Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco – Grade A Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products – Grade F “In addition to grading Maryland’s tobacco control policies, this year’s ‘State of Tobacco Control’ report examines the tobacco industry’s increasingly aggressive actions to addict a new generation to tobacco and hinder proven public policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use. Here in Maryland, we are seeing tobacco industry lobbyists at the state level working to stop or weaken proven tobacco control policies. The tobacco industry is also introducing new products that appeal to youth like e-cigarettes that mimic smartphones, kid-friendly flavors and flavored nicotine pouches that are heavily marketed by social media influencers,” said Aleks Casper, Director of Advocacy, MD, DC, DE, VA at the American Lung Association in Maryland. “In 2025, policymakers in Maryland must focus on defending and preserving the much-needed funding for tobacco prevention and cessation and protecting Maryland’s Clean Indoor Air Act from exemptions,,” said Casper. Despite receiving $546.100,000 from tobacco settlement payments, tobacco taxes and other state funding, Maryland only funds tobacco control efforts at 47.9% of the level recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Lung Association urges Governor Wes Moore and the legislature to defend and preserve funding for tobacco prevention and quit smoking programs.

