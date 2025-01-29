New Report Released on Tobacco Use-Related Issues
In the 2025 report, Maryland received the following grades:
- Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – Grade F
- Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws – Grade A
- Level of State Tobacco Taxes – Grade B
- Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco – Grade A
- Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products – Grade F
“In addition to grading Maryland’s tobacco control policies, this year’s ‘State of Tobacco Control’ report examines the tobacco industry’s increasingly aggressive actions to addict a new generation to tobacco and hinder proven public policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use. Here in Maryland, we are seeing tobacco industry lobbyists at the state level working to stop or weaken proven tobacco control policies. The tobacco industry is also introducing new products that appeal to youth like e-cigarettes that mimic smartphones, kid-friendly flavors and flavored nicotine pouches that are heavily marketed by social media influencers,” said Aleks Casper, Director of Advocacy, MD, DC, DE, VA at the American Lung Association in Maryland.
“In 2025, policymakers in Maryland must focus on defending and preserving the much-needed funding for tobacco prevention and cessation and protecting Maryland’s Clean Indoor Air Act from exemptions,,” said Casper.
Despite receiving $546.100,000 from tobacco settlement payments, tobacco taxes and other state funding, Maryland only funds tobacco control efforts at 47.9% of the level recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Lung Association urges Governor Wes Moore and the legislature to defend and preserve funding for tobacco prevention and quit smoking programs.
A new report from the American Lung Association urges Delaware lawmakers to focus on protecting and increasing funding for tobacco prevention and quit smoking programs to reduce the overwhelming human and financial burden of tobacco use. The 2025 “State of Tobacco Control” report evaluates state and federal policies on actions taken to eliminate tobacco use and recommends proven-effective tobacco control laws and policies to save lives.
The “State of Tobacco Control” report grades states and the District of Columbia in five areas that have been proven to prevent and reduce tobacco use and save lives. In the 2025 report, Delaware received the following grades:
- Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – Grade A
- Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws – Grade A
- Level of State Tobacco Taxes – Grade F
- Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco – Grade A
- Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products – Grade F
“In addition to grading Delaware’s tobacco control policies, this year’s ‘State of Tobacco Control’ report examines the tobacco industry’s increasingly aggressive actions to addict a new generation to tobacco and hinder proven public policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use. Here in Delaware, we are seeing tobacco industry lobbyists at the state level working to stop or weaken proven tobacco control policies. The tobacco industry is also introducing new products that appeal to youth like e-cigarettes that mimic smartphones, kid-friendly flavors and flavored nicotine pouches that are heavily marketed by social media influencers,” said Deb Brown, Chief Mission Officer at the American Lung Association in Delaware.
“In 2025, policymakers in Delaware must focus on protecting and increasing funding for tobacco prevention and quit smoking programs, protecting Delaware’s tobacco tax structure and defend any attempted rollbacks on specific products,” adds Brown.
In light of these priorities, the report offers critical insights that can guide further local action. “The American Lung Association’s State of Tobacco Control report contains valuable data regarding tobacco use nationally and in Delaware, said Delaware State Senator Nicole Poore. “The report highlights evidenced based strategies to prevent people from initiating tobacco use and support individuals when they want to make a quit attempt. On, January 30, I am introducing a Senate Resolution to recognize the value of the data highlighted in the report, and to encourage my colleagues in the Delaware General Assembly to use the report as a resource when identifying strategies to address tobacco use in Delaware.”
Despite receiving $112,300,000 from tobacco settlement payments, tobacco taxes and other state funding, Delaware only funds tobacco control efforts at 84.1% of the level recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Lung Association urges Governor Matt Meyer and the legislature to protect and increase funding for tobacco prevention and cessation programs, protect tobacco tax structure, and defend any attempted rollbacks on tobacco products.
Federal Grades Overview
The 2025 “State of Tobacco Control” report grades the federal government in five areas:
- Federal Government Regulation of Tobacco Products – Grade C
- Federal Coverage of Quit Smoking Treatments – Grade D
- Level of Federal Tobacco Taxes – Grade F
- Federal Mass Media Campaigns to Prevent and Reduce Tobacco Use – Grade: A
- Federal Minimum Age of Sale for Tobacco Products to 21 – Grade: A
The 2025 “State of Tobacco Control” report urges Congress to provide additional funding to the FDA so they can enforce against and remove all illegal e-cigarettes the tobacco industry has introduced to the market. To learn more about this year’s “State of Tobacco Control” grades and sign the petition, visit Lung.org/sotc.
State grades in “State of Tobacco Control” reflect actions taken by elected officials and do not reflect on the hard work of state tobacco control programs or advocates.