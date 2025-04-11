New Route 1 Southbound Lanes at Route 16 Intersection to Open after Easter

Beginning Easter Monday night, drivers on Route 1 will see changes in the traffic pattern at the Route 16 intersection east of Milton. Drivers on northbound Route 1 will see no changes in the traffic pattern, however southbound drivers will be moved to the new roadway which goes over Route 16 with no traffic signal. This switch brings the start of Phase 4 of construction which will last until this fall.

After the switch motorist can expect:

NB SR 1 continues to drive on Ramp A & B

SB SR 1 drives on new SR 1 SB

The ramps on the west side of SR 1 will be open to facilitate movements from SB SR 1 to SR 16 and movements from SR 16 to SB SR 1

No traffic signal on SB SR 1

Traffic signal at the intersection of temporary NB SR 1 and SR 16 will remain

More information – https://deldot.gov/projects/index.shtml?dc=details&projectNumber=T201500301