New Shallow Nasal Test for Covid-19 to be Given at Curative Testing Sites

Beginning Thursday, July 15, Delaware’s largest COVID-19 testing partner, Curative, Inc., will shift completely from using a self-administered saliva-based test to a self-administered shallow nasal test. The new PCR testing method is expected to have the same turnaround time for results, usually within 24 to 48 hours of the test specimen being received at Curative’s lab.

The new test, an Abbott shallow nasal PCR test, has been being phased in at Curative testing sites since June. Those testing sites include select State Service Centers staffed by medical personnel from the Delaware National Guard and weekly community pop-up sites staffed by Curative health care workers. With the testing change, there will continue to be no out-of-pocket charges for Delawareans using the Curative testing sites. The sites will continue to collect health insurance information from individuals being tested.

Individuals arriving for testing will be observed and directed by trained personnel in how to administer the test, which involves inserting a swab into one nostril about ½ to ¾ of an inch and swirling the swab for 15-30 seconds and repeating the procedure with the other nostril. You can see a demonstration of the self-administered shallow nasal test in this Curative video.

“Curative remains an important partner in our COVID-19 testing strategy,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Delaware Division of Public Health. “We know that our medical and scientific knowledge about the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 continue to evolve, and so, too, will things like testing methods. The Division of Public Health has confidence in the effectiveness of the new shallow nasal test and we hope that Delawareans will continue to embrace using the Curative testing sites.”

To learn more about Curative or the new shallow nasal test or to schedule a testing or vaccination time slot, go to curative.com. To find a COVID-19 testing site near you in Delaware, go to: de.gov/gettested