New Showell Elementary School Opens Amid Pandemic

The new Showell Elementary School has opened through the pandemic, and although Worcester County Schools have switched to all-virtual instruction temporarily the new building is a point of local pride.



It’s nearly twice the size of the old Showell Elementary School, which opened in 1976. It has a number of architectural features designed to promote learning and creativity. It’s also LEED certified for environmental and energy-saving features.



Construction cost $40 million dollars and was completed in two years and on time despite the pandemic. The school district hopes to host a ribbon-cutting celebration for the new Showell Elementary School once it’s considered safe to do so.