New Signs Highlight Del. River Watershed

New signs have gone up in Delaware to mark the boundaries of the Delaware River Watershed.



Six of them have been placed on major roads throughout the state to indicate the importance of the watershed, and its importance to residents, the economy and wildlife. One sign was posted in the Lewes area.



The Delaware River Watershed encompasses four states. In Delaware it covers 965 square miles and is home to about 75-percent of the state’s population.

“Water is the lifeblood of this our state. DelNature is so pleased to celebrate the Delaware River Watershed,” Delaware Nature

Society Executive Director Anne Harper said. “This is more than just about sign placement, it’s a long overdue recognition of what this watershed means to our residents, wildlife, and economy. I’d like to thank Governor Carney and DelDOT for placing these signs to spread the word on the importance of the watershed.”