New Special Enrollment Period for Uninsured Maryland Residents to get Health Coverage

Governor Larry Hogan announced today a new special enrollment period in which all uninsured Maryland residents have the opportunity to enroll in health coverage now due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent rise in the positivity rate throughout the state. The enrollment period begins immediately and will run until March 15.

“I am pleased to announce this new special open enrollment period, in addition to last year’s COVID-19 special enrollment, which saw record enrollment as one of the longest periods in the country,” said Governor Hogan. “This additional special enrollment period is another way we are helping Marylanders weather the pandemic and come back stronger and healthier in the new year.”

Health coverage through Maryland Health Connection, including private health plans and Medicaid, covers costs for coronavirus tests at doctor’s offices, urgent care centers, or emergency rooms.

Individuals can enroll now through Monday, March 15. Coverage dates will vary based on when a Marylander enrolls in a plan:

Enroll Jan. 4–Jan. 15, coverage starts Jan. 1

Enroll Jan. 16–Feb. 15, coverage starts Feb. 1

Enroll Feb. 16–March 15, coverage starts March 1

“We are encouraged by the overwhelming response during the last special enrollment period,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange. “As the pandemic continues and job loss remains an acute consequence, we are working to make health coverage accessible to all and to support the diverse communities in Maryland.”

The last COVID-19 special enrollment period ran from the onset of the pandemic in March through Dec.15, making it one of the longest in the country. Nearly 107,000 Marylanders enrolled in 2020 health coverage through the special enrollment. Of the 107,000 enrolled, nearly 35,000 enrolled in private health plans, while 72,000 enrolled in Medicaid.

Marylanders can apply for coverage at marylandhealthconnection.gov.